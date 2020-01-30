Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.10. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $97.24 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

