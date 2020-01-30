Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,880 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up approximately 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 388,468 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,738,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.69. 60,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

