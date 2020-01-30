Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 8,626 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 973,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,901. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.