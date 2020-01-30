Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 914 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 11.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $37,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 139,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $328.72 and a 1-year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.