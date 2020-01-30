Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,102. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

