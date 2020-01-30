POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 128,522 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in POSCO by 22.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 15.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in POSCO by 51.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 55,321 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in POSCO by 148.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of POSCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 172,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $61.62.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.33%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.