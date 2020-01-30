Post (POST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Post to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.32 on Thursday. Post has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

