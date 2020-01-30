Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $122,871.41 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,907.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 176,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,402. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $106.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

