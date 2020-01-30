PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,056,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

NYSE:PPG opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.36 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.