Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

