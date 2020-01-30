Presearch (PRE) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Presearch token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 175% against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $166,897.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00716438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

Presearch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

