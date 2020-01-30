Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE PBH opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.