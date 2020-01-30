Primecoin Hits Market Cap of $1.67 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $8,258.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 241.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,525,892 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

