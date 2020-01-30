Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 100,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,052,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,013,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

