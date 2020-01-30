Profile Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $90,701.00 and approximately $10,461.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046318 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067317 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.14 or 0.99831934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

