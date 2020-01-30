Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.48 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.89. 1,582,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,544. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.87.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.30.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

