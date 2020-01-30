Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.067 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Proofpoint also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.30.

PFPT traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.56. 102,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $97.66 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

