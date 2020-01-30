Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.33 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.42-1.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.56. 102,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.60.

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.30.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

