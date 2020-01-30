Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 5.0% in January

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 8,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PUMP traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 47,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,105. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. Propetro has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Propetro will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.52.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

