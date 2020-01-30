PROS (PRO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PROS (NYSE:PRO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect PROS to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRO stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.12. PROS has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $118,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,194,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,285,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,642 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

