Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.00 by Warburg Research

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.83 ($19.57).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

PSM stock opened at €12.12 ($14.09) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.57 and a 200-day moving average of €12.95. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 12-month high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.