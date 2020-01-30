Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.74. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

