Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

PB traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.03. 1,201,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,793. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

