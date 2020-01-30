Proto Labs (PRLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $106.23 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $130.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

