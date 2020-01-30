Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells £16,000 in Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

Faiz Francois Nahab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proton Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, January 23rd, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £17,600 ($23,151.80).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 89,900 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £23,374 ($30,747.17).

On Thursday, January 16th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Proton Power Systems stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Thursday. Proton Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of $254.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.90.

Proton Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Proton Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proton Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.