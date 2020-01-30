Proton Token (PTT) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, FCoin and DDEX. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $924,115.00 and $91,867.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,216,938,327 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank, DDEX, BCEX, CoinTiger and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

