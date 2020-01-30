Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PROV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

