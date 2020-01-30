ProximaX (XPX) Hits One Day Volume of $600,014.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. ProximaX has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $600,014.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.03110667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00192460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

