PUBLISH (NEWS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,384.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $358,357.00 and approximately $71,384.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

