PUBLYTO Token (PUB) Hits Market Cap of $225,833.00

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, PUBLYTO Token has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One PUBLYTO Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Chaince and CoinBene. PUBLYTO Token has a market cap of $225,833.00 and $121.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLYTO Token Token Profile

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto. PUBLYTO Token’s official website is publyto.com. PUBLYTO Token’s official message board is medium.com/publyto.

Buying and Selling PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLYTO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLYTO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

