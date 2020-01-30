Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pulmatrix an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PULM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 1,507,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.32. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

