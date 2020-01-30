PumaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.80 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $74,612.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,175,631,271 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinall, CoinBene, IDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

