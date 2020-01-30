Pure (PUREX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.01288793 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024553 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

