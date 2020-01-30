Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for PolyOne Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,407. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

