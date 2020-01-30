Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 108,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,841,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,615,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after purchasing an additional 311,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,280.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

