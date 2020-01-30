Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 529,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,039. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

