Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 529,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,039. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

