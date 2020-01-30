Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stryker Co. Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

SYK stock opened at $210.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 1-year low of $174.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

