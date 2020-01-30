Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Decreased by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.29.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$123.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$107.54 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$120.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.