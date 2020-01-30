Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GGG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE GGG traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 217,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,571. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

