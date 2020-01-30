Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

