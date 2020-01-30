Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.74 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Shares of LEA traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $159.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lear by 30.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lear by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lear by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 48,636 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.