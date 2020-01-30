Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,791. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.