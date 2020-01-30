Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2,874.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $28,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.