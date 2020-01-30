Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Cut by Analyst

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 137,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $263,660.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $832,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pentair by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

