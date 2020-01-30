Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $211.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 52 week low of $174.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

