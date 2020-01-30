Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TCF. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of TCF opened at $41.74 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,390,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 194,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

