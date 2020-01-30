Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Lowered by William Blair

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $152.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

