Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

WTFC stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

