Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Juniper Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

JNPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 151,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after buying an additional 320,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

